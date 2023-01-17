Westwego, La. (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide tonight (Jan. 17), that occurred at about 9 p.m. in a home in the 600 block of Emile Avenue in unincorporated Westwego.

According to JPSO Detective Brandon Veal, deputies found two adult victims- a man and a woman- each suffering from at least one gunshot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman died of her injuries in the hospital.

The identities of the victims ae being withheld by the JPSO pending notification of family members.

Detective Veal says there is currently no motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers, at 504-822-1111.