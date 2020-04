AVONDALE – Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Avondale.

Just before 10:00 Monday night, deputies were called out to a home in the 200 block of Glen Della Drive.

They say they found the man just inside the front door of the home. He had been shot once in the neck and died on the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance and they’re not releasing any information about a possible suspect at this time.