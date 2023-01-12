TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — A police chase began in Jefferson Parish and ended in Orleans Parish, with one in custody.

Just after 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle on Manhattan Blvd. An attempt to pull the vehicle over was unsuccessful and a chase ensued.

Jefferson Parish PIO Jason Rivarde told WGNO, the chase extended into Plaquemines Parish where deputies witnessed a subject throwing a firearm out of the window.

JPSO says they found the gun and discovered it to be stolen from another parish.

The incident continued into the Terrytown area in the 400 block of Terry Parkway and ended after the subjects crashed the vehicle.

Two subjects reportedly got out of the vehicle. Deputies say one is possibly still in the Terrytown area while the other allegedly committed a carjacking and fled into the city of New Orleans.

The investigation is still ongoing and Louisiana State Police are aiding in the efforts.

