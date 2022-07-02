JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms four people have been arrested after they allegedly forced their way into a home and kidnapped a person.

It started around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie.

They say several suspects forced their way into a residence, demanded money, abducted a person and fled the location.

JPSO and personnel from the U.S. Marshals-New Orleans Task Force and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office eventually located the suspects in New Orleans East. When they attempted to confront them, officials say they led law enforcement on a chase.

Around 6:00 p.m. the Causeway Bridge was shut down after the chase progressed there.

On the bridge, the suspect vehicle was disabled and deputies say four people were apprehended.

They face a number of charges relating to home invasion and kidnapping along with the vehicle pursuit.

The missing victim was found in the vehicle with minor injuries.

The Causeway Bridge has since be reopened.