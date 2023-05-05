MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says he tried to evade deputies.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, over the last five weeks detectives have been investigating four armed robberies and one residential burglary that allegedly involved 50-year-old Louis Alexander.

During these investigation, they say several weapons were recovered that were believed to be used during the incidents.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, detectives were in the 800 block of Avenue B to serve a search warrant at Alexander’s residence. That’s when officials say he came out of the home and fled the scene on foot.

Detectives pursued Alexander before setting up a perimeter in the area he was last seen. Canine, drone and air support were also activated to help find Alexander.

Several hours later, Alexander was found under a home in the 4000 block of School Drive.

During the apprehension, Sheriff Lopinto reports a deputy discharged his weapon at Alexander, who was hit several times.

It was not made clear what lead up to the discharge of the weapon, but officials did confirm Alexander was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.