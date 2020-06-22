JPSO asking public for help finding missing man

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jamie Butler, 21.

The Marrero man is said to be 5’10” tall and weighs about 130lbs.

He sometimes go by the name “Cooley.”

Butler was last seen in the 1200 block of Michael Street on Friday, around 11:00 pm.

he recenrtly moved and is unfamiliar with the area.

Deputies say hew has a mewdical condition that may make it more difficult for him to find his way home.

Anyone with information on where Butler is, you’er asked to call the Missing Persons Section at (504) 364-5300, or 911.