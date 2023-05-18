JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish healthcare workers are getting a huge “bouquet” of flowers to thank them for their work. .

Unveiling the 24 foot-tall sculpture donated by Henry and Pat Shane, Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken sent a special thank you to the medical personnel at East Jefferson General Hospital for their service to the people of Jefferson Parish throughout the years.

Dedicated to healthcare heroes, the sculpture will remain on the neutral ground of West Esplanade Avenue across from East Jefferson General Hospital.

“This beautiful sculpture is meant as a thank you to all the health care workers, LCMC and more importantly the people of East Jefferson for voting to keep East Jefferson General Hospital’s doors open,” Van Vrancken said.

