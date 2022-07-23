METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Two men are dead after two separate shootings in Metairie Saturday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the first shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Rd.

According to deputies, just after 2:30 p.m., a call came in of a vehicle on N. Bengal Rd. with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Only 30 minutes later, JPSO says they responded to the scene of a shooting at Howard Ave. and Warsaw St, where deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

Detectives say it is not known if the shootings are related or not but they are currently looking for suspects and motives in both incidents. The victim’s identities will be released after an autopsy is done and the families are notified.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.