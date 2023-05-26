METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Council members in Jefferson Parish celebrated Memorial Day with their annual program, “Veteran’s Memorial Square”.

Kicking things off on the neutral ground in front of Lakeside Shopping Center state legislatures and others who wished to honor our troops gathered to speak on the impact of those who died fighting for our country.

“We are here today to honor the impact of the ultimate sacrifice of so many men and women which impacts our entire community. The story of their sacrifice lives on in the pride of the memories of their loved ones and at observances of this one here in Jefferson Parish today. They instill a sense of pride among citizens. They inspire new generations to raise their hands in service. There is no greater sacrifice to offer one’s life to the greater good,” said President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

State police, Jefferson Parish firefighters, and the band from American Legion Post 3-77 also participated in a prayer service and special salute.

You can watch the full event at the Jefferson Parish Facebook’s page.

