Journey 2020 tour canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Legendary rock band Journey announces the cancelation of its 2020 tour. The band says the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting restrictions on large crowds makes holding the shows impossible.

Journey was scheduled to make a stop in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on August 27th. The band says all ticket purchases will be refunded.

Journey’s founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda issued a joint statement today: “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”