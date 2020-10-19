Johnson & Finley competing to play in Brennan’s place

BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan’s questionable status for South Carolina meant true freshmen Max Johnson and T.J. Finley became the next men up to lead LSU’s offense, but head coach Ed Orgeron showed confidence in both quarterbacks being ready for the Saturday night showdown.

“Both of them are very impressive. I believe both of those guys have NFL talent at the quarterback. Now, they haven’t been in a live action. They both freshmen, but we’re going to practice both of those quarterbacks this week,” Coach O said.

Both Johnson and Finley could play against the Gamecocks, regardless of who starts, but no matter how well either quarterback does, Coach O reassured LSU’s offense still belonged to Brennan.

“Myles is showing that he can be our quarterback. He’s had three phenomenal football games. We like Myles, but hey, I’m telling you. These two young quarterbacks are great players. I’m anxious to see what they can do, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Orgeron added.

