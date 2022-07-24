BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was effectively re-elected Friday when qualifying for the November mid-term elections closed with no other candidates entering the race.

“I am truly grateful for the honor of serving the wonderful people of the Fourth Congressional District, and humbled to now be given a fourth term to do so. We have so much important work still to do, and I know in my heart that America’s best days are ahead of us, and not behind us,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson, who recently secured the endorsement of the Louisiana GOP, is an attorney by trade who represents Louisiana’s Fourth District, which includes 15 parishes in northwest and western Louisiana.

The Shreveport native and Bossier Parish resident was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and is currently serving his third term in Congress, where he serves as an Assistant Whip to help implement the Republican agenda. He is also the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference and a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees.

Johnson spent 20 years litigating high-profile constitutional law cases in district and appellate courts nationwide before serving in Congress, according to his congressional biography, and “is widely recognized as a leading defender of the right to life, religious liberty, free speech, the Second Amendment and free market principles.”