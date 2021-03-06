John Curtis wins thriller over Mount Carmel to win fifth consecutive Division I title

HAMMOND, La. — The John Curtis Lady Patriots defeated the Mount Carmel Cubs, 43-39 in the Girl’s Basketball Division I Championship Game Saturday afternoon at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center.
John Curtis’ Terren Coffil was named Most Outstanding Player with a 19 point, 6 rebound effort.
Patriots’ Senior Alexis Lavarine led the team with 8 rebounds, adding 5 points in the process.
For Mount Carmel, Senior Taylor Wilkins led the Cubs with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Jessica Runnels added 9 points.
With the win, the John Curtis Girl’s Basketball Program claims its fifth consecutive Division I State Championship. The first under first-year head coach Temeka Johnson.