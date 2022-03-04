LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 4 John Curtis Patriots defeated No. 1 St. Paul’s, 56-54 in the LHSAA Division I semi-finals Thursday night at the Cajundome.

John Curtis was in charge for the majority of the time, holding double-digit leads at multiple points in the game.

The Patriots were able to hold off a late St. Paul’s 4th quarter rally thanks to the free throw shooting of senior point guard Buddy Taylor.

Taylor was 6/10 from the free throw line, hitting clutch attempts down the stretch to keep the Wolves away.

Curtis had three players score in double figures in the winning effort with Darious Rockett leading the charge with 11 points.

Buddy Taylor finished with 10 points and 8 assists while Michael Turner Jr. added 10.

For St. Paul’s Reece Seichshnaydre led all scorers with 18 points.

Zach Fenn finished with a 13 point, 11 rebound double-double with Andrew Ziblich scoring 11 points.

Curtis now advances to the Division I state championship game where they will play Scotlandville Saturday night at 6 p.m.