GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) -- The Arkansas Patriots organization released a statement Saturday denying any affiliation with Richard Barnett, the Gravette man pictured with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

"Richard Barnett is in no way, nor has he ever been affiliated with the Arkansas Patriots.The only contact we’ve ever had with him was when he was removed from a Back theBlue Rally in Fayetteville, AR because of his words directed towards BLM members whowere also present," the release from Arkansas Patriots said.