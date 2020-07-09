Joe Biden visits Lackawanna County business

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Joe Biden visited Dunmore on Thursday at McGregor Industries to discuss his economic recovery plan.

Eyewitness News’ Andy Mehalshick spoke one-on-one with Biden after he addressed the crowd.

The interview with Mr. Biden covered a wide range of topics, including the economy.

He came here to talk about his economic plan. We asked him if he was concerned that some voters might be concerned about a change in the White House because by some measures the economy under President Trump was in good shape.

“Well number one unrelated to COVID we were already losing manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and Pennsylvania wasn’t doing that well. Everybody talks about how Pennsylvania is doing well. If you invest in the stock market you are doing pretty well. But 54% of the American people say my kids aren’t going to have access to the standard of living I had. All the student debt, access to opportunity, what is going on here?” said Biden.