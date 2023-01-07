NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jesuit’s Josh Washington scored 11 points and led the Blue Jays to a 38-37 win over Rummel in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic Boys State Final. Washington received the Most Valuable Player award for the Boys State Bracket.

Jesuit led 25-14 at halftime, but Rummel came soaring back with a couple of big threes by TJ Duhe. The Raiders led, 31-29, after three quarters.

Trailing by one with 2:00 left, Jesuit guard Jude LaForge dished it to Jacob Washington for a corner three that put the Jays back on top, 34-32.

With 56 seconds left, LaForge made an outstanding effort saving the ball from out of bounds that led to a Josh Washington layup and the eventual dagger.