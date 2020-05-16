Jefferson Parish Water Department is not accepting in-person water bill payments at this time

JEFFERSON, La. – The Jefferson Parish Water Department will not be accepting in-person payments at this time. All Jefferson Parish citizens should continue to pay their water bills online on the JeffParish website, by phone, by mail or by using the Terry Parkway Drive-Thru service, which is located at 721 Terry Parkway (Drive-Up Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Citizens can also make payments by dropping a check or money order into the night box located at 4500 Westbank Expressway and 1221 Elmwood Park. Make remittance payable to “Jefferson Parish Department of Water,” enclose remittance and stub portion of bill in an envelope and write account number on check. Cash should not be placed in the night drop box. If a resident’s only method of payment is cash, then they should call customer service at 504.736.6060 to make arrangements. Cash payments are accepted at most Money Gram locations (with the exception of Walmart’s Money Gram at this time). Money Gram payment takes 1-2 business days before it is applied to an individual’s Water Bill account.

For more information about the Jefferson Parish Water Department, visit www.jeffparish.net/departments/water-department. For questions, citizens can contact the Water Department Customer Service at 504.736.6060 or by emailing JPWater@jeffparish.net.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov), or by texting JPALERT to 888-777.