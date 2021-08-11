Jefferson Parish wants public’s input in online EMS survey

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish is seeking input related to emergency medical services (EMS).

A short 10-question survey will be used by the parish to guide its future EMS planning. The survey is anonymous and intended for citizens living within Jefferson Parish.

Participants in the survey will be asked about experience and expectations of emergency pre-hospital care, input on which organization should provide EMS in the parish, and feedback about EMS.

“The purpose of this survey is to hear from residents to help guide future discussions about EMS in unincorporated Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Gathering this data is very important as we continue to deal with the COVID pandemic. Now more than ever, we all realize the importance of prioritizing critical healthcare and emergency medical services in our community.”

Click here to complete the survey.