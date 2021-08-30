Jefferson Parish under mandatory curfew; 6AM Monday to 6AM Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Guests staying at Riverside Hilton are outraged after they say management tried to kick them to the curb.

"They told us at 6 o'clock, they're locking the doors and sending us out. They said if you don't have a place to go, go find something," said hotel guest Richard Berendson.

The hotel lost power after Hurricane Ida ripped through New Orleans, leaving those inside hot and in the dark. Guests say management agreed to help them find transportation.

"Come see them at the front desk, sign this piece of paper, they're going to have a bus that will be bussing us, and we keep going back. This has been 7 o'clock. We have no bus here. We don't know where we're going," said Melanie, a hotel guest.

As we spoke to guests outside, the manager came out, addressing the angry crowd. Some guests say they won't be coming back.

"We usually come to New Orleans every four years because it's a great place and fun, but we're not going to ever deal with them again ever," said Berendson.