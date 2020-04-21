Jefferson parish to hold virtual meeting

The Jefferson Parish council will hold a virutal meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will be held using videoconference starting at 10 a.m.

Residents can watch the meeting live on JPTV (Channel 6 on Cox and Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse), video teleconferencing, as well as the Jefferson Parish Website at www.JeffParish.tv/live and Jefferson Parish Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonParishGov/.

Public comments will be accepted by email to elopez@jeffparish.net. Questions should be submitted by email by 10 a.m. this morning.