Jefferson Parish, LA— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning of break ins and crimes involving postal service boxes outside of post offices, and inside of apartment complexes as well.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, “People are using either stolen keys or bought keys on the internet which can access some of these boxes and getting a lot of checks at one time. They’re targeting outgoing mail because if you take that outgoing mail you’re going to have more checks in it.”

Over time, authorities have made arrests on these crimes but they continue to happen

“When you have 40 different types of identity theft from one of these thefts it’s obviously causing a big problem,” said Lopinto.

Mail tampering is a federal offense and the postal service is partnering is local agencies like the JPSO, saying in a statement, ‘The Inspection Service will work tirelessly to maintain the safety and security of U.S. Mail.’

Lopinto offered this advice, “We want to remind people to protect their information, whether it’s them paying bills online, not writing a check, not sending it in with the bill. And if you have to write a check, go inside a post office instead of utilizing the box out in front.”