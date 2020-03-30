Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Metairie

Sunday night Jefferson Parish deputies were investigating a homicide in Metairie.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s office says that around 6:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Airline Drive.

The report said a man had been shot. Detectives were able to talk to the victim and found out that the shooting actually happened in the 500 block of N. Elm St.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services, but died at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.