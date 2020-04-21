Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Harvey homicide

Harvey, La – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in Harvey.

Just before 9:00 P.M., deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 2200 block of Alex Kornman Blvd.

Upon their arrival, deputies located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence.

The male was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.