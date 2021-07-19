Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says they will build a clay dam and drain canal in search for missing 4-year old boy

MARRERO, La.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office continues their recovery efforts in search of 4-year old Ellis Baudean who fell into the swamp waters at Jean Lafitte National Park on Thursday.

Today Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto announced that they will be building a dam out of clay that will be environmentally safe. This dam will help them as they pump out the water and drain the canal in hopes of finding the missing boy from Marrero who has autism.

JPSO got permission to build the dam from Parks Services and Wildlife and Fisheries will be on-site to monitor operations. The Sheriff said at this time they don’t know how long the process will take to build the dam and drain the canal.

The missing boy fell in the water on Thursday evening. Investigators say that no foul play was involved. They did find the boy’s shoe in the water.