Jefferson Parish Sheriff Detective Stephen Arnold laid to rest today

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detective Stephen Arnold of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was laid to rest today at Greenwood Cemetery, following a funeral at the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center.

“The Arnold family has a giant hole in their hearts that will never be filled,” Adrian Thompson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Then 35-year old Arnold was working for the DEA Task Force when he was shot multiple times while serving a warrant on Douglas Street back in 2016. Since then he’s been under intense care at University Hospital until he passed away a little over a week ago.

“This is different because considering it happened five years ago, doesn’t make it hurt any less. Police funerals bring it home. We all answer those calls for service and we hope we don’t have to answer that last call for service,” Sheriff Jospeph Lopinto with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detective Arnold’s law enforcement comrades say he was a shining example.

“He did his job incredibly well. He was incredibly thorough. Steve did his job the right way every time,” Thompson said.

“The Arnold Family should be incredibly proud that Detective Arnold gave so much to his community,” Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish President said.