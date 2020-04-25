Jefferson Parish Schools Announces Principal Appointments



“Strong leadership is incredibly challenging work, but it is what our students and teachers need to be successful,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “ As principals play a vital role in student and teacher success, I am excited to announce our principal appointments for the 2020-21 school year. Based on results from employee surveys and our multi-step interview process, I believe this group of leaders will join all our outstanding principals to help our students and teachers succeed.”

Bonnabel High: Dr. Janet Guerrini

Dr. Janet Guerrini is currently the principal of Abbeville High in the Vermillion Parish School System. An educator for more than 30 years, the two-time Vermillion Parish Principal of the Year has led her schools to A ratings on their state report card and Top Gains recognition. She was a basketball and softball coach for years and led her school’s softball team to win the state championship.

G.T. Woods Elementary: Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor is currently the principal of John Ehret High. Taylor has 17 years of experience as a teacher and principal. Prior to John Ehret High, he was principal of Pitre Elementary.

John Ehret High: Glenn Delcarpio

Glenn Delcarpio is currently the assistant principal of John Ehret High. He has served as the acting principal of John Ehret High and has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator.

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts: LaShon Dixon

LaShon Dixon is currently the assistant principal of Lincoln Elementary. A Higgins High graduate, Dixon is a product of Jefferson Parish Schools with over 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator.

Meisler Middle: Thomas Chaze

Thomas Chaze is currently the assistant principal of Boudreaux Elementary. He is a multilingual educator with over a decade of experience as a teacher and administrator.