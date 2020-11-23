Jefferson Parish presents the 34th Annual Christmas in the Park

JEFFERSON, LA. – The 34th Annual Christmas in the Park will kick off on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020! The official Lighting Ceremony to take place at Lafreniere Park at 5:30 p.m., near the concession stand, located at 3000 Downs Boulevard in Metairie.

Jefferson Parish’s 34th Annual Christmas in the Park will be held nightly at Lafreniere Park from Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Driving and walking tours through the exhibit will be available Sunday – Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Friday –Saturday from 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Christmas in the Park is constructed with over 10 million LED lights, this year’s new exhibit is an interactive Christmas tree. Elaborate decorations, artificial snow, and festive lighted displays illuminate Lafreniere Park and include themes such as Star Wars, Marvel & D.C Comics, Minions, Disney Princesses, a pirate ship and so much more. At Santa’s Express Mail Center, children are able to view Santa’s elves building toys for all the good little girls and boys. Attendees can also enjoy an interactive walking tour set to random scenes from Star Wars, Peanuts, and other favorite classics. There will be special appearances from Santa, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Children can write a letter to Santa and mail it to him at the Elf Post Office. The Jefferson Parish Library will also host storytime.

Some more info from Jefferson Parish: Admission charge is ten dollars per vehicle. Credit and debit cards only. No cash will be taken at the gate. Additionally, Plum Street Snoballs and local food trucks will be selling concessions nightly. All vehicles must enter from West Napoleon Avenue and exit at Downs Boulevard. Upon entering the park, traffic will flow counter-clockwise around the park. The Downs Boulevard Park entrance will close daily at 5:00 pm. The West Napoleon Avenue gate will close at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday – Thursday and 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Lafreniere Park will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 and will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.