Jefferson Parish partners with The Blood Center to host blood drives

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish, in partnership with The Blood Center, will be hosting blood drives at specific playgrounds on the East Bank and West Bank. Each site has a goal of 40 blood donations. Individuals should sign up to donate in advance. Below are links to make an appointment to donate blood based on location:

· Girard – Thursday, May 21st – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o https://www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/40838

· Miley – Friday, May 22nd – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o https://www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/40839

· Pontiff – Saturday, May 23rd – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o https://www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/40842

· Oakdale – Wednesday, May 27th – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o https://www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/40841

Once donors make an appointment, they should visit “Fastlane” at www.thebloodcenter.org/fastlane after 12:01 a.m. on the day they plan to donate to complete medical questions.

All individuals should eat a good meal before donating and bring their ID to the site.When donors arrive to the site, they will have their temperature checked and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Once qualified, they will be assigned a number and be spaced out for social distancing purposes.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.