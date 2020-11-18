Jefferson Parish officials warn of Coronavirus spread ahead of Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA. — What’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year is turning into anything but. Coronavirus cases are surging and Jefferson Parish officials say a traditional Thanksgiving celebration could put your loved ones at risk.

“Large groups, together around a table in a poorly ventilated room, talking at one another for hours. That traditional Thanksgiving behavior is exactly what we fight against to manage Covid well,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng,

The latest Covid-19 numbers in Jefferson Parish show 20,357 confirmed cases. In the last 24 hours, there’s been an additional 164 cases.

Parish President Sheng says now is the time to plan your strategy for a different celebration.

“We want to encourage you to spend the day just with members of your own household. Consider spending it virtually with a larger group of people,” said Sheng.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s Assistant Secretary of Public Health, added that our state is entering another wave of in cases right before the holidays.

“Really, over the past 7 to 10 days, we’ve seen sustained increases in Louisiana,” said Dr. Kanter.

Dr. Kanter, reiterating the importance of keeping your Thanksgiving dinner intimate, because the consequences could be deadly.

“Families that have had the unfortunate experience of knowing this virus up close will tell you that the temporary joy of bringing people together, is often times not worth the potential permanent consequences.” said Dr. Kanter.

Parish President Sheng is also encouraging families to have their Thanksgiving dinner outside and to keep social distancing in mind. She added that in just the last few days, Jefferson Parish has seen their daily Coronavirus cases rise from double to triple digits.