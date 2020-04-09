Jefferson Parish is closing some public facilities this weekend

Jefferson Parish announces some park and boat launch closures ahead of the Easter holiday.

Starting at midnight on Easter Sunday, all of Lafreniere Park will be closed. The Bonnabel boat launch and the Bucktown Marina will also be closed to all vehicles. Anyone renting a boat slip from the parish will still be able to access Bucktown Marina, but no cars or large groups will be allowed.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng made the announcement yesterday. All three facilities will re-open Monday morning at 8 a.m.