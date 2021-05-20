Jefferson Parish hosts multiple blood drive events

JEFFERSON PARISH, La.— Due to the ongoing shortage of blood, Jefferson Parish is partnering with The Blood Center to host multiple donation drives.
Appointments are recommended but not required. If you prefer to book an appointment, you can do so by calling (800) 86-BLOOD.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and those results can be available after five days. There is also no wait period to give blood after being vaccinated against COVID-19.
DONATION SITES:
- Monday, May 24 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pontiff Playground
1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001
- Tuesday, May 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Lakeshore Playground
1125 Rosa Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005
- Wednesday, May 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
King’s Grant Playground
3805 15th St., Harvey, LA 70058
- Thursday, May 27 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Miley Playground
6716 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie, LA 70003
- Friday, May 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Johnny Jacobs Playground
5851 5th Ave., Marrero, LA 70072
- Saturday, May 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pontiff Playground
1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001
Donors must bring a picture ID and face masks are required.
As an incentive, one lucky donor will be entered to win a $500 gas card from The Blood Center. In order to enter to win, the donor must take a selfie while donating and send the photo to www.tinyurl.com/SummerofGas.