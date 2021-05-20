Jefferson Parish hosts multiple blood drive events

JEFFERSON PARISH, La.— Due to the ongoing shortage of blood, Jefferson Parish is partnering with The Blood Center to host multiple donation drives.

Appointments are recommended but not required. If you prefer to book an appointment, you can do so by calling (800) 86-BLOOD.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and those results can be available after five days. There is also no wait period to give blood after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

DONATION SITES:

Monday, May 24 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Pontiff Playground

1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001

Pontiff Playground 1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001 Tuesday, May 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lakeshore Playground

1125 Rosa Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005

Lakeshore Playground 1125 Rosa Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005 Wednesday, May 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

King’s Grant Playground

3805 15 th St., Harvey, LA 70058

King’s Grant Playground 3805 15 St., Harvey, LA 70058 Thursday, May 27 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Miley Playground

6716 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie, LA 70003

Miley Playground 6716 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie, LA 70003 Friday, May 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Johnny Jacobs Playground

5851 5 th Ave., Marrero, LA 70072

Johnny Jacobs Playground 5851 5 Ave., Marrero, LA 70072 Saturday, May 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pontiff Playground

1521 Palm St., Metairie, LA 70001

Donors must bring a picture ID and face masks are required.

As an incentive, one lucky donor will be entered to win a $500 gas card from The Blood Center. In order to enter to win, the donor must take a selfie while donating and send the photo to www.tinyurl.com/SummerofGas.