JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is seeing a number of upgrades within their department with a new fire station and a new facility called an “Airnasium,” to help make firefighters jobs easier.

In July of 2020, building began on this new Jefferson Parish Fire Station 12 building on Jefferson Highway.

“There was nothing normal about construction during the pandemic. Supply chain shortages, man power shortages, so this project drag on way too long,” Deano Bonano, Jefferson Parish Council District 2 said.

But finally three years later, this 2-story, 6,000 square foot, $1.9 building is complete.

“It is a centrally located modern fire station to enhance public assistance and help with response times,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

“The station we came out of was built in 1950’s, so for us to move into an innovative fire station, it gives these guys a better place to live,” Bryan Adams with JP East Bank Consolidated Fire Dept. said.

Four firefighters are on-duty at this fire station 7 days a week.

“New bedrooms, new kitchen, new kitchen appliances. It is great for morale,” Adams said.

Another boost for Jefferson Parish firefighters, cross town in Bridge City at the Fire Training Facility, they are upgrading with a new $360-thousand “airnasium.”

“I don’t have to tell you how hot it gets in summertime. An airnasium is an area with fans and misting stations so we can get out of the hot sun,” Don Robertson, Director of Fire Services with Jefferson Parish said.

And helping those who work so hard to help us is cool.

“This will be beneficial for all the firefighters,” he said.

The new airnasium is set to be complete by August.

