JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Jefferson Parish family is searching for answers, wondering who fatally shot their loved one while he was driving on the Westbank Expressway.

The fiancée of 22-year-old Allen Dominick, Mary-Grace Kaiser, says he was on his way home from work, going to pick up their engagement photos because he proposed this past Saturday.

However, Dominick never made it.

Kaiser says she knew something was wrong when his location pinged on top of the expressway for five to ten minutes.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dominick was fatally shot Tuesday night while driving on the elevated portion of the Westbank Expressway between 6:40 and 6:45 p.m.

He was heading westbound, and deputies believe the shooting likely happened between Manhattan Blvd. and Harvey Canal.

The news came as a shock to the victim’s family and friends.

“Definitely devastating, especially the way it came about where we didn’t even know it was him until the car was shown on the news,” said family friend Renata Falgout.

In the wake of Dominick’s death, Falgout has started a GoFundMe page with proceeds going to the family.

“Well, you know, everyone knows funerals can be expensive,” said Falgout. “You’re never prepared to bury, especially somebody so young as 22. Many people don’t have life insurance policies on older kids.”

Falgout says Dominick’s mother is a single mom who just started a new job.

“She’s not really able to grieve her son in the process that she’d like, so all of this is going to help that,” said Falgout.

The victim’s loved ones are pleading that anyone with information about the shooting comes forward.

“Just to give this mom peace to be able to know that she was able to catch the person that did this to her son, and I think that’s really all she wants at this point,” said Falgout.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111. Your tip can remain anonymous, and you could receive a $2,500 reward.