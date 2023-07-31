METAIRIE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) — Every year, the Jefferson Parish Department of Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation implements floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)’s Community Rating System (CRS). As a result, residents receive flood insurance discounts, which totals more than $11 million in flood insurance savings annually for policy holders in unincorporated Jefferson Parish.

Per CRS requirements, Jefferson Parish updates the annual progress reports for the Jefferson Parish Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the Jefferson Parish Repetitive Loss Area Analysis (RLAA). These annual reports provide an update for each mitigation action prioritized in the Hazard Mitigation Plan that was completed in 2020, and the Repetitive Loss Area Analysis that was completed in 2018. The Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is a comprehensive plan that identifies practical, manageable mitigation strategies to be implemented to reduce Jefferson Parish’s risk to natural hazards. The annual progress report for RLAA provides an in-depth look at areas that have experienced multiple flood losses.

The progress reports are available online at www.jeffparish.net/HMP and www.jeffparish.net/RLAA. For questions or additional information, please contact the Department of Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation at JPfloodplain@jeffparish.net or (504)736-6540.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.

