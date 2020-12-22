JEFFERSON PARISH CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING GUIDELINES

JEFFERSON, LA – Christmas trees will be collected curbside on Jan. 7, 2021, Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2021. Residents in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish, the Town of Jean Lafitte and the City of Kenner should place trees curbside on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Trees must meet the following guidelines in order to be recycled:

· No flocked trees

· No artificial trees

· No painted trees

· Remove all lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.

The trees will be recycled in an effort to fight coastal erosion. Click here to view a video that highlights the Parish’s efforts to restore important marshland in Lower Lafitte.

For more information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Coastal Management at 504-736-6719, email JPCoastalZone@JeffParish.net or visit www.JeffParish.net/Coastal.

