Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters to participate in Global Pet Adoptathon all month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Both of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters–located in Harvey and Harahan–will join the North Shore Animal League this month to participate in a month-long adoption event.

Those shelters will join roughly 2,000 other shelter partners in taking part in the 27th Annual Global Pet Adoptathon, according to a Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter Press Release.

Throughout May, the shelters will have a promotion called “May the Fur Be With You” in which adoption fees for all pets will only be $50.

Adoptions at the Jefferson Parish shelters are available only through appointments.

Both Jefferson Parish shelters are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The East Bank shelter is located at 1 Humane Way in Harahan. To contact the shelter, call 504-736-6111.

The West Bank shelter is located at 2701 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. To contact this shelter, call 504-349-5111.

For more information about the adoptathon, click here.

