Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters to participate in Global Pet Adoptathon all month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Both of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters–located in Harvey and Harahan–will join the North Shore Animal League this month to participate in a month-long adoption event.

Those shelters will join roughly 2,000 other shelter partners in taking part in the 27th Annual Global Pet Adoptathon, according to a Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter Press Release.

Throughout May, the shelters will have a promotion called “May the Fur Be With You” in which adoption fees for all pets will only be $50.

Adoptions at the Jefferson Parish shelters are available only through appointments.

Both Jefferson Parish shelters are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The East Bank shelter is located at 1 Humane Way in Harahan. To contact the shelter, call 504-736-6111.

The West Bank shelter is located at 2701 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. To contact this shelter, call 504-349-5111.

For more information about the adoptathon, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News