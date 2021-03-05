Jazzland Revival? Hear what developers are pitching for the vacant amusement park.

NEW ORLEANS EAST (WGNO)- The old Jazzland Amusement Park might get the revival it needs. For years, residents have said they want something to happen with the property but, it’s sat still.

Today, there’s a meeting to discuss potential developers for the site.

For several months, the City of New Orleans has been asking developers or companies with ideas to reach out and pitch them an idea for the property. Well, today at 12:30 P.M., the Selection Review Committee is going to hear from the developers who submitted proposals and qualifications.

Here’s how the meeting will work. At the beginning of the meeting the Review Committee with taking public comment. The Review Committee, which is made up of five people; one of which is a professional within local government and an expert in this field, plus a manager of the user entity requesting service, and an employee who will manage and operate the contract. They will lead the discussions after public comment, then go through evaluating, rating, and selecting the best respondent offering the best value in response.

There is something important to note. The committee could possibly adjourn and go into an executive session. The purpose for that would be to discuss the character and professional competence of each respondent.

For about 16 years, Jazzland has sat empty, and since it’s closed many residents in New Orleans East have said they want it restored.

“Older people and younger people, we want something here, and we don’t have that and I don’t think that’s fair,” said one resident from New Orleans East.

The old Six Flags/ Jazzland RFQ selection review meeting will be hosted online. https://webexcno.nola.gov/orion/join?siteurl=webexcno