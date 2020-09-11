Jazz trio entertains Navarre neighborhood and fans online

NEW ORLEANS— Every Wednesday night in the Navarre neighborhood there’s live jazz! Yes, the music still lives, but how this weekly jam session came about is pretty simple.

This is how bassist Ed Wise put it, “Well I was going stir crazy and I needed to play my bass.”

Bassist Ed Wise talks about the Hawthorne Hangout(WGNO-TV)



So Wise gathered a couple of guys he loves to play with(Ronan Cowan on drums and Eric Merchant on guitar) and for over 18 weeks, they’ve been at it.

They guys call it the Hawthorne Hangout because it happens on Hawthorne Pl. But it’s also a chance for the guys to make a little money.

“For about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes worth of work we manage to rake in about that much gig money,” said Wise.

The show is also streamed on Wise’s facebook page, but we met some folks who took the drive from uptown to see the trio. Yoni Goldstein and his friends make a habit of seeing the music live when they can,

Live stream of the Hawthorne Hangout(WGNO-TV)



“We saw the Night Crawlers in Gentilly, Evan Christopher in the Garden District, James Andrews Uptown, John Fold does a concert every once in a while on his porch on Cadiz St., so where ever we can get it we get it, said Goldstein.

What gives the ‘Hangout’ a neighborly feel is, of course the neighbors.

Wise said, “It’s great. They come out and get out their lawn chairs and they have something to do besides sitting at home worrying about the pandemic.”

Weather permitting, you can see and hear the Hawthorne Hangout live on Wednesdays at 6:30pm in the 5400 block of Hawthorne Pl. You can also stream the performances on Ed Wise’s facebook page.