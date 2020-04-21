Jazz Festing in place: an on-air festival

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival may be canceled, but that’s not stopping one local radio station from bringing you festival performances at home. Starting Wednesday morning, WWOZ 90.7 FM will begin 8 days of broadcasts on the same days and hours as the originally-scheduled Jazz Fest.

The broadcasts will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on this Wednesday through Sunday, then again from Wednesday, April 30th through Sunday May 3rd.

WWOZ is even creating schedule cubes which will include some classic Jazz Fest performances. 

The 8-day broadcast will also include interview segments highlighting the music, food, crafts and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana to give the feeling of a wide-reaching cultural festival. We will also be sharing recipes for some of your favorite Jazz Fest cuisine, and also help you connect with local festival food and craft vendors.

