Jays rally, defeat Franklinton – here’s Saturday’s schedule in the WGNO baseball classic

The Jays were down 4 after the top of the first, but rallied to defeat the Demons in the WGNO baseball classic. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community Classic.

Here's Saturday's schedule in the WGNO baseball classic.

At Chalmette high school - 9:00 am Chalmette vs Ruston, 11:30 am Shaw vs Westminster, 2:00 pm Chalmette vs Rummel

At Kirsch-Rooney - 9:00 am Jesuit vs Lakeshore, 11:30 am Jesuit vs Fontainebleau, Saturday 2:00 pm Brother Martin vs Ruston, 4:30 Brother Martin vs Hahnville

At Holy Cross School - 9:00 am Holy Cross vs Franklinton, 11:30 am Lakeshore vs Hahnville, 2:00 pm Holy Cross vs Fontainebleau