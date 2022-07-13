NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Landry will host over 100 youth from his hometown of Saint James Parish at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, home of the New Orleans Saints, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022

10:00a – 4:00p

WHO: NFL superstar Jarvis Landry (5x Pro Bowl WR / New Orleans Saints)

The Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation

WHAT: The 6th Annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

In celebration of his homecoming as a New Orleans Saint, NFL superstar & Louisiana native Jarvis ‘JUICE’ Landry will surprise 100 youth (ages 11-17) from his hometown of St. James Parish with a road trip to the Saints Practice Facility for his Sixth Annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack – a free, day-long event offering programs in life, sport, and mentorship. The event will be held on Friday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

The event will kick-off at Lutcher High School (Landry’s alma mater) on Friday, July 15 at 8:30am. Over 100 local youth from the St. James Parish community will board charter busses for a road trip to Metairie where they will meet up with Landry for a once-in-a-lifetime day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, where the Black and Gold conduct all football preparations throughout the year. Upon arrival, participants can anticipate an afternoon of football drills, an Ochsner Sports Performance Center tour, and mentorship and Q&A sessions hosted by Landry. In addition, Landry will also be awarding the annual Building Winners Foundation Scholarship to a recent Lutcher High graduate. All attendees will receive a special catered lunch compliments of Domino’s Pizza, an exclusive event t-shirt, and a custom Sprayground backpack filled with school supplies and all of Landry’s favorite items.

The Jarvis Landry Giveback was founded by Landry in 2015 in effort to be a positive influence in the community that he grew up in. Since development, the Jarvis Landry GiveBack has continuously evolved and continues to be a cherished event in the region. This event is made possible by Landry and the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation (JLBWF), a Louisiana-based nonprofit dedicated to dedicated to positively impacting the lives of families and youth through a variety of programs, events and charitable initiatives held throughout the year. The Foundation has a particular commitment to serving families and youth that are impacted by socioeconomic and health disparities (Cystic Fibrosis) in the greater Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans areas.

WHEN:

Friday, July 15, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

· 9:30-10:15 a.m. – Suggested Media Arrival (ability to capture footage of attendees arriving at 9:45, followed by camp/Landry media availability and scholarship presentation)

· 9:45-10 – Charter Busses arrive @ Saints Practice Facility ; Landry greets attendees

· 10:00 – Jarvis Landry Welcome & Introduction

· 10:15 – Football camp / drills (until 12:30)

· 10:30-10:45 – Jarvis Landry Media Session

· 12:30-1:30 p.m. – Lunch Break & Scholarship Presentation

WHERE: Ochsner Sports Performance Center | 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003

