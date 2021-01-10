January 10 COVID-19 Update: More than 5,400 cases reported this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — More than 7,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Over the weekend, Louisiana reported 5,413 new cases.

The total number of cases statewide is now 346,829.

An additional 40 deaths were reported this weekend, bringing the total to 7,871.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,960 infected people hospitalized, and 225 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 280,373 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.