Jam NOLA: New fun interactive museum celebrating Louisiana’s culture, art, food & music

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a new interactive museum in the Marigny called “Jam NOLA.”

Jam NOLA stands for Joy, Art, Music. This museum is so much fun it is known as a “fun-seum.” Jam NOLA was originally slated to open during French Quarter Fest, but the pandemic delayed opening plans. Now they are set to open on August 1st with social distancing policies and protocol in place.

“We have a timed ticketing system, so everyone must book tickets online. The tours will be private or semi-private. Two to six people can be on each tour. No more than six people at a time,” Co-Founder and Artist Chad Smith said.

There are 12 rooms all designed by more than 20 local artists, who during the pandemic needed the work.

“Thankfully we are in the position to support the artists and keep them working. The artists are the ones who really made it all happen,” Smith said.

There are special rooms that feature bayou life, Mardi Gras, alligators, crawfish, second lines, musicians, costumes, Louisiana cuisine and so much more.

“Each room is based on a cultural gem of the city. Sample gems of everything we love about our city. The world needs joy, needs to laugh a little more, to let the inner child come out,” Smith said.

Once again tickets must be pre-booked online. If you are a Louisiana resident throughout the month of August you can use the discount code “NOLA LOVE” to receive a 15 percent discount.

Jam NOLA opens to the public on August 1st. For more information about Jam NOLA, click HERE.