Jaden Hill Named to Golden Spikes Watch List

CARY, N.C. – LSU junior right-hander Jaden Hill is on the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List announced by USA Baseball on Thursday, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2021 season. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in July.

Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., is slated to be LSU’s No. 1 starting pitcher this year after excelling in the bullpen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has already been voted to numerous 2021 preseason All-America teams.

The 2021 preseason watch list features 55 of the nation’s top amateur players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 24 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through July 2.

To stay up-to-date on the 2021 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com

A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list follows:

Name; Position; School; Conference

Andrew Abbott; LHP; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Kevin Abel; RHP; Oregon State; Pac-12 Conference

Hunter Barco; LHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Alex Binelas; 3B; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference

Mason Black; RHP; Lehigh; Patriot League

Tyler Black; 2B; Wright State; Horizon League

Brooks Carlson; 2B; Samford; SoCon Conference

Parker Chavers; OF; Coastal Carolina; Sun Belt Conference

Maxwell Costes; 1B; Maryland; Big 10 Conference

Colton Cowser; OF; Sam Houston State; Southland Conference

Ryan Cusick; RHP; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference

Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference

Adrian Del Castillo; C; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference

Trenton Denholm; RHP; UC Irvine; Big West Conference

Josh Elvir; OF; Angelo State; Lone Star Conference

Jud Fabian; OF; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Max Ferguson; 2B; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Richard Fitts; RHP; Auburn; Southeastern Conference

Christian Franklin; OF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Sal Frelick; OF; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference

Zack Gelof; 3B; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Hunter Goodman; C/UTL; Memphis; American Athletic Conference

Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference

Steve Hajjar; LHP; Michigan; Big 10 Conference

Mo Hanley; OF/LHP; Adrian; Michigan Intercollegiate Conference

Jaden Hill ; RHP; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Gunnar Hoglund; RHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Grant Holman; RHP/1B; California; Pac-12 Conference

Jordan Lawlar; INF; Dallas Jesuit High School

Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Seth Lonsway; LHP; Ohio State; Big 10 Conference

Tommy Mace; RHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Christian MacLeod; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference

Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference

Robby Martin; OF; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Michael McGreevy; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West

Matt McLain; SS; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference

Troy Melton; RHP; San Diego State; Mountain West Conference

Robert Moore; 2B; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Cody Morissette; 3B; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference

Dylan Neuse; OF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference

Doug Nikhazy; LHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Braden Olthoff; RHP; Tulane; American Athletic Conference

Andrew Painter; RHP; Calvary Christian High School

Connor Pavolony; C; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Zach Pettway; RHP; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference

Connor Prielipp; LHP; Alabama; Southeastern Conference

Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Bobby Seymour; 1B; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference

Alex Toral; 1B; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference

Jose Torres; INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Luis Vargas; OF; Wayland Baptist; Sooner Athletic Conference

Luke Waddell; SS; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Jordan Wicks; LHP; Kansas State; Big 12 Conference

Ethan Wilson; OF; South Alabama; Sun Belt Conference

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)