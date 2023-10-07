JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jackson Parish Health Unit is providing free vaccinations due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

Jackson Parish resident Kimberly Brown says she is being caucious.

“Well, my personal opinion, I just feel like everybody needs to be masked up and social distanced. We are aware that COVID has risen again, so we have to stay safe.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Northeast Louisiana has experienced an increase of positive COVID rates from 21 percent to 27 percent.

Jackson Parish resident, Pervis Wiley says he is glad to have these services available.

“My concern as a parent, you let them go to school. They are healthy when they leave home, and when they come back, they are aching, they are throwing up, and they have to get it from somewhere. And the only place they’ve been is at school.”

According to covidactnow.org, the Jackson Parish community is 94 percent more vulnerable than any other county in the U.S. The Jackson Parish Health Unit is now offering COVID-19 test kits, free vaccinations for COVID-19, the Flu and Monkeypox. Residents say they are taking precautions.

“That’s a great thing, that’s a start. If it can be available for free, that’s what we need to try to get done,” added Wiley.

“As a parent, I always tell my kids, and other kids that are around us, to stay masked up, wash your hands, try best to not touch your face. Keep your hands washed at all times,” explained Brown.

“It really doesn’t affect me. I had it one time and that was at the beginning, and I havent had it once again. If you got the flu, you would stay away from somebody. You do your own thing, I guess you could say,” another resident, Harley Jordan said.

Free vaccinations are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to contact the Jackson Parish Health Unit, you can call the facility at (318) 259-6601.

