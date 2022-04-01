METAIRIE, La (WGNO) The Werner Ladder Company is supplying a custom ladder for the winners of the NCAA basketball tournaments — the men and women — to cut down the nets from the goals.

Friday afternoon, company representatives brought the one that will be used Monday night to the WGNO studio in Metairie.

It’s 9 feet tall and has reinforced steps, a safety rail at the top, and a magnet to help hold the scissors in place.

If you’d like to use it along the parade routes but think it’s a little bit too tall, you could be in luck.

The company is using social media to give away a pair of three-foot stepladder replicas.

“Take your picture at the Final Four, tag @wernerladderco. And we are giving away a three-foot stepladder replica of this,” company spokesman Paul Ogletree told WGNO New. “Also, if you’re at home using your Werner Ladder, tag us on your favorite social media @wernerladder co, and we’re giving away a replica ladder from there.”