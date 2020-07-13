It’s National French Fry Day!

NEW ORLEANS – Today may be Monday… But it’s also “fry-day!” National French Fry day, that is.

To celebrate, multiple eateries are revving up their fryers to dish out some deals.

  • Burger King
    • Several offers including $1 large fries can be found on their app and online.
  • Checkers & Rally’s
    • Get a small, medium, or large order of fries for $1. You can also get free fries by signing up for the chain’s text program. Text SNACK to 88001 to sign up or go online.
  • Dairy Queen
    • Get a free regular order of fries with purchase of a double cheese burger. You can get the coupon from their app which expires on July 19.
  • KFC
    • Offering individual orders of fries for 30 cents with any purchase along with permanently adding the popular “Secret Recipe Fries” to their menu.
  • McDonald’s
    • Get a free medium order of fries with the McDonald’s app. Access the deal through the app’s “Mobile Order and Pay.”
  • Smashburger
    • Get a free order of Smash Fries with any double burger purchase.
  • Steak ‘n Shake
    • Participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. Limit of one order per customer.
  • Wendy’s
    • Their app has a coupon available for $1 off a large order of fries.

Be sure to check local restaurants for their own fry deals, as well. Happy National French Fry Day!

