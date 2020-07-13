It’s National French Fry Day!

NEW ORLEANS – Today may be Monday… But it’s also “fry-day!” National French Fry day, that is.
To celebrate, multiple eateries are revving up their fryers to dish out some deals.
- Burger King
- Several offers including $1 large fries can be found on their app and online.
- Checkers & Rally’s
- Get a small, medium, or large order of fries for $1. You can also get free fries by signing up for the chain’s text program. Text SNACK to 88001 to sign up or go online.
- Dairy Queen
- Get a free regular order of fries with purchase of a double cheese burger. You can get the coupon from their app which expires on July 19.
- KFC
- Offering individual orders of fries for 30 cents with any purchase along with permanently adding the popular “Secret Recipe Fries” to their menu.
- McDonald’s
- Get a free medium order of fries with the McDonald’s app. Access the deal through the app’s “Mobile Order and Pay.”
- Smashburger
- Get a free order of Smash Fries with any double burger purchase.
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. Limit of one order per customer.
- Wendy’s
- Their app has a coupon available for $1 off a large order of fries.
Be sure to check local restaurants for their own fry deals, as well. Happy National French Fry Day!