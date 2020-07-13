It’s National French Fry Day!

NEW ORLEANS – Today may be Monday… But it’s also “fry-day!” National French Fry day, that is.

To celebrate, multiple eateries are revving up their fryers to dish out some deals.

Burger King Several offers including $1 large fries can be found on their app and online.

Checkers & Rally’s Get a small, medium, or large order of fries for $1. You can also get free fries by signing up for the chain’s text program. Text SNACK to 88001 to sign up or go online.

Dairy Queen Get a free regular order of fries with purchase of a double cheese burger. You can get the coupon from their app which expires on July 19.

KFC Offering individual orders of fries for 30 cents with any purchase along with permanently adding the popular “Secret Recipe Fries” to their menu.

McDonald’s Get a free medium order of fries with the McDonald’s app. Access the deal through the app’s “Mobile Order and Pay.”

Smashburger Get a free order of Smash Fries with any double burger purchase.

Steak ‘n Shake Participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. Limit of one order per customer.

Wendy’s Their app has a coupon available for $1 off a large order of fries.



Be sure to check local restaurants for their own fry deals, as well. Happy National French Fry Day!