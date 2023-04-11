NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is weighing in on the ongoing battle over whether to end the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department.

The AG has filed a legal brief arguing that federal Judge Susie Morgan abuse her authority under the consent decree judgment. Landry argues the ruling violates the state’s sovereign right to decide how to protect the citizens of New Orleans.

“It’s done nothing but handcuff cops instead of criminals,” Landry said in a statement on Tuesday. “Federal judges have no business running police departments.”

The next consent decree hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

