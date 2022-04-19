KENNER, La. (WGNO) — No more hiding behind a mask.

Monday night, flyers and employees sported their smiles at Louis Armstrong International Airport for the first time in years — even though, some passengers have gotten good at getting around it.

“Someone told me once, you can take your mask off while you’re eating,” Gerald Sorensen from Washington said. “So, always be licking on a sucker.”

“With longer flights, it’s harder to wear the mask,” Tori Powell from California said. “It feels nicer to not have to wear it during the flight.”

However, health experts were not on board.

The CDC said they would continue to recommend masking and one New Orleans doctor agreed, adding anyone at higher risk should mask up.

“If you’re immunocompromised or if you’re not vaccinated, you should probably think about masking,” Medical Director of Emergency Management for LCMC Health Dr. Jeffrey Elder said.

Dr. Elder told WGNO News he does not believe the decision should be made in court.

“If we start to see some real significant increases, we have to look at this, it’s a public health measure,” Dr. Elder said. “I think healthcare providers should be making these decisions and giving the best scientific evidence that we have.”

According to Dr. Elder, in certain situations like Uber and Lyft rideshares that also dropped their mandate, it could be safe to put the mask away.

Ultimately, it’s a personal choice.

“I think some will [wear a mask.] There will be some people who have health problems,” Sorensen said. “But I’m happy to take it off.”